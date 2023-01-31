Newcastle Herald
Strong interest in virtual forum shows Catholics' desire for radical change to create more inclusive church

By Eleanor Flynn and Peter Johnstone
February 1 2023 - 10:00am
More than 1400 Catholics have already registered for a forum on Pope Francis's commitment to an inclusive church.

The late Cardinal George Pell's efforts to undermine Pope Francis's commitment for a more inclusive church may have ironically galvanised the mood for reform in the Australian Catholic Church. More than 1400 Catholics have already registered for a forum on Pope Francis's commitment to an inclusive church - which Pell described as both a "toxic nightmare" of synodality and "an outpouring of New Age good will".

