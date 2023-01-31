Strong interest in virtual forum shows Catholics' desire for radical change to create more inclusive church

Synods, gatherings of bishops in Rome to discuss an issue, usually have a clear object. Recent ones include "Youth" and "The Family". This Synod on Synodality examines the way the church leads, the way it listens and decides, and the need for inclusion. All church members were invited to forward their issues for discussion for the initial gathering of bishops in October 2023. A further week in October 2024 has now been organised, acknowledging the need for ongoing conversations allowing all Catholics clergy and lay, to accept the need to listen respectfully to everyone on the mission and leadership of the church.