Hunter Valley man arrested in NSW police operation targeting dangerous domestic violence

Updated January 31 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:02am
Dangerous domestic violence offenders targeted in police operation: 648 arrests

MORE than 600 people have been charged as part of a statewide operation targeting dangerous domestic violence offenders.

