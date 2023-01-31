Dangerous domestic violence offenders targeted in police operation: 648 arrests

MORE than 600 people have been charged as part of a statewide operation targeting dangerous domestic violence offenders.
Among the arrests was a man from the Hunter Region.
Police received a tip-off about the whereabouts of a wanted man on Monday January 23.
Hunter Valley police went to hotel at Kurri Kurri about 8pm where they approached a 28-year-old man.
According to police, he resisted arrest and a struggle ensued before the man was eventually detained.
He was charged with two counts of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic), six counts of hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, 12 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, larceny, and shoplifting.
The man was formally refused bail and is next due to appear at Cessnock Local Court on Wednesday.
During the NSW Police operation a total of 648 people were arrested, which included 164 of the state's most wanted domestic violence offenders.
Over the four days, police engaged with 1998 high-risk domestic violence offenders, served 655 outstanding Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs), completed 3890 ADVO compliance checks and 1324 bail compliance checks, and conducted 119 Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) searches.
Police also seized 19 firearms and 49 prohibited weapons, as well as various types of illicit drugs located during 116 interactions.
"The NSW police force invests significant resources into responding to domestic and family violence; attending some 139,000 calls for assistance in 2022 - with more than 33,100 of those actual assaults and 17 domestic-related murders," corporate sponsor for domestic and family violence, Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon, said.
"We continue to battle the perception that domestic violence is a 'family matter' and therefore should be treated as 'private business.' That is certainly not the case. It is a community matter, and we all have a part to play in stopping the senseless loss of lives due to this crime."
Corporate owner for domestic and family violence Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith, said domestic and family violence is a crime type like no other, and it is complex to police.
"Police officers spend more time responding to and administering domestic violence matters than any other crime type," he said.
"They investigate any behaviour that controls, intimidates, terrifies or coerces a victim.
"With Operation Amarok, we've shifted our focus to the offender and deployed our officers in the same manner as we would for any violent criminal. The operation results speak for themselves."
Information about the NSW Police Force response to domestic and family violence, including links to victim services, can be found online: https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/crime/domestic_and_family_violence.
Reports of domestic and family-related crime or abuse can be made by contacting or attending your local police station. In an emergency, contact Triple-0.
Anyone with information relating to domestic and family-related violence is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
