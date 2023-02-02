I NOTICED in Tuesday's paper that there is a claim that $1 million an hour is lost on poker machines across this state ("Gambling code for clubs", Newcastle Herald 31/1). I find that all this talk about the amount of loss within gambling is distorted to sensationalise the issue. It is never reported how much is won within that hour, or any other gambling story. Does this not give us false news, as Trump would say? I personally am not a gambler by any means and still cannot get my head around putting a dollar into a machine and hoping to get it back. I did try the poker machines years ago and once they took that handle off them lost all interest in them and found them bloody boring. So can someone actually inform us as to how much is won/lost in an hour instead of just the loss? If the difference is one million an hour, then I stand corrected and agree that is way too much squandered.