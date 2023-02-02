WITH great fanfare Dr Jerry Schwartz announces he will work closely with University of Newcastle to address a skills shortage in the region's hospitality sector ("Jerry and uni serve up complementary ideas", Newcastle Herald 25/1). There was also recently a further announcement for a brewery in the Crossing apartments on Merewether Street in Honeysuckle ("Plan for a new city brewery", Herald 30/1).
However, I believe if the renovation of the former Newcastle Post Office as promised by Dr Schwartz so many times over the last few years were complete, it would have been an appropriate place for the training school. Instead, despite all of the promises of relating to this once great historic building, it is still left languishing. It is strange that no one from either side of politics - whether Labor, Liberal or Independent in Newcastle council has apparently asked questions about the status of the once-prized building.
The same sorry saga goes on for the Victoria Theatre. Despite there being a government grant given out for its restoration it is still allowed to languish. Are there no questions asked by the council why this is being allowed to happen? I thought it was promised to be up and running sometime ago and to have music acts, which would have been great for the city.
One can hardly imagine what tourists must think when and if they bother to walk down Hunter Street mall and see great buildings of this calibre boarded up and inaccessible to the public. They are often walking on footpaths that are in dire need of repair and also avoiding the bird poo, and of course will have seen the numerous vacant shops around Perkins Street and the once lovely Victoria Theatre.
What a sight to attract tourists, and if they do come, what will they think and say when they go away?
I think it's a pity the council staff and councillors don't take a walk around the city with eyes wide open and see for themselves what it looks like to outsiders when they visit. Perhaps if they were not in my opinion so hellbent on allowing the developers to take over the foreshore and the rest of the city and did more to get it back to make it more attractive and welcoming, it would give more people a reason to come to Newcastle.
Of course it would be good if the state MPs also spoke up and raised their voice about the state of the city, however I believe too much silence comes from them as well.
TO all those who keep insisting it's only three days of disruption, Supercars chief executive officer Shane Howard said this week of the start of works: "It's very exciting, today really kicks off day one of the Thrifty Newcastle 500, with the event build starting to take place now, It's going to be a big lead-up to what is hopefully the biggest Supercars event that we have seen in Newcastle. For the next six weeks you will see the Newcastle CBD precinct start to change, we've got over six kilometres of concrete barriers going in, it's going to be an ever-changing landscape."
He's excited and seems to be proud that he can shut down the East End for 10 weeks. In addition to their usual build hours, Supercars has also applied to work 24 hours a day on construction and deconstruction from March 6-13, as well as 4am to 11.59pm on March 5 and midnight to 10pm on March 14. This is metres from our homes. In my opinion the NSW government and our council have abrogated responsibility for the build, handing over our city to Supercars. If there are any concerns we have to raise them with Supercars now, who I believe have never responded in the past, so why would they now?
To make matters worse our council is still spruiking the discredited attendance figures and benefits without giving us an independent cost-benefit analysis. It makes no sense to allow a private company to shut down our main tourist area for 10 weeks. This race needs to be on a dedicated race track. Let's keep the concert and get rid of the race. We'll get as many people and we won't have the disruption.
WITH this new proposal for victims of domestic abuse, who then determines the facts of the abuse for the employers to pay this 10-day payment, and who polices who actually receives the money? Will it be paid directly to the victim and how?
Their pay may go to a joint account, or to their personal debit card that the offender would surely know the PIN, and perhaps the abuse will continue and the offender gets the payment. How about not allowing employers to sack those victims who have suffered abuse, and firstly arresting the offenders? Will the victims be required to supply a police report and a doctor's examination report to the employers to be eligible for these payments and this 10-day paid leave be restricted to an annual once-off payment as if this domestic violence happens only once a year? Protect the victims, don't patronise them nor give the offenders any opportunity to access payments or reoffend. The system is broken; fix it, don't fill the legal loopholes with putty money.
JULIE Robinson, ("We should embrace Taryn and her message", Letters, 1/2), while I totally understand your concerns with the body image discussion, my real argument is about what I believe is the lowering of the criteria of the Australian of the Year award. Does Taryn Brumfitt really deserve it over others who were considered?
Her crusade is honourable, but is it really worthy of the award? She has written multiple books, and is prominent on social media links, so for me the award means more in her account. Just for the record, as I said in my previous post, I'm against any and all celebrities and sports persons being chosen unless they have set up some form of charities. It's nothing personal.
LAST year, the Labor federal government, true to their word, legislated for Australia to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 43 per cent by 2030. How, many ask, are we going to get there?
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen recently released proposed reforms to the Safeguard Mechanism, Labor's signature climate policy. The Safeguard Mechanism covers the facilities that emit more than 100,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases per annum. These 215 entities will be required, by law, to reduce their baseline emissions by 4.9 per cent each year until 2030. Incorporating large emitters like the fossil fuel producers Santos, Woodside, and Chevron, this is a vital piece of Australia's emissions reduction challenge.
Unfortunately, under the current proposal, these companies will still be allowed to buy unlimited carbon offsets to meet requirements. In the face of climate-fuelled extreme weather disasters, the world needs absolute emissions reductions. To safeguard the future, the Albanese government must ensure the revised scheme is effective without an offset loophole.
CONGRATULATIONS to Greg Mowbray for his excellent and well-structured article, ("Knights' silence deafening, their arrogance breathtaking", Opinion, 1/2). He is spot on. I believe Knights fans and the rugby league public are entitled to the answers to the questions he raises.
A BIG shout out Mr Mowbray ("Knights' silence deafening, their arrogance breathtaking", Opinion, 1/2). Perhaps Wests might write a response, Knights bosses might read it and nobody will be any the wiser. Some of the reasons I've heard for the encounter are highly imaginative and very amusing.
YOUR editor wants to be careful; two weeks in a row they have had an editorial regarding what coal has done for use over the years and the wealth that it is still bringing into our economy from royalties and tax. I fear they could be tarred and feathered by our Newcastle council along with some writers to this paper and forced out of town.
I NOTICED in Tuesday's paper that there is a claim that $1 million an hour is lost on poker machines across this state ("Gambling code for clubs", Newcastle Herald 31/1). I find that all this talk about the amount of loss within gambling is distorted to sensationalise the issue. It is never reported how much is won within that hour, or any other gambling story. Does this not give us false news, as Trump would say? I personally am not a gambler by any means and still cannot get my head around putting a dollar into a machine and hoping to get it back. I did try the poker machines years ago and once they took that handle off them lost all interest in them and found them bloody boring. So can someone actually inform us as to how much is won/lost in an hour instead of just the loss? If the difference is one million an hour, then I stand corrected and agree that is way too much squandered.
WOW. I suppose it was good to see NBN News and our lord mayor supporting the Supercars race and all its disruptions ('Track road closures begin', Herald 2/2). Roads are getting resurfaced for the track while our suburbs are full of potholes. Who is paying for the resurfacing of the track? Come on CoN, tell us the whole story.
I HAD a laugh about Mark Creek's recent letter to the editor criticising Christine Everingham over Supercars, (Short Takes, 27/1). The intellectual high point, in fact the only point of his criticism was that she "whinged". He offered nothing to back his argument, unlike Ms Everingham. "Haven't we seen enough of Christine Everingham?" he asks. "We"? Personally I've read enough from Mr Creek unless he can back up his criticisms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.