Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Opinion
Have Your Say

Letters and short takes February 3 2023

By Letters to the Editor
February 3 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jerry Schwartz at the Newcastle Post Office in 2021. Dr Schwartz has assured he is committed to the building's restoration despite setbacks. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

WITH great fanfare Dr Jerry Schwartz announces he will work closely with University of Newcastle to address a skills shortage in the region's hospitality sector ("Jerry and uni serve up complementary ideas", Newcastle Herald 25/1). There was also recently a further announcement for a brewery in the Crossing apartments on Merewether Street in Honeysuckle ("Plan for a new city brewery", Herald 30/1).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.