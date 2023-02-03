Civic Theatre Season 2023 sure to connect and inspire Advertising Feature

The Civic Theatre's Season 2023 has been designed to deliver moments that will move you with laughter, wonder, surprise and more. - Newcastle Civic Theatre Season 2023

Roald Dahl's revoltingly-funny The Twits, brought to life by Shake & Stir Theatre Co, is one of many highlights on Civic Theatre's Season 2023. Picture supplied.

As we re-engage with the world, there is a renewed sense of hope, optimism and discovery.



Staff at Newcastle's Civic Theatre know audiences are craving shared experiences and celebration, so what better way to satisfy that social connection and cultural replenishment than with a night out at the theatre?

The Civic Theatre's Season 2023 has been designed to deliver moments that will move you with laughter, wonder, surprise and more.

From Australia's ultimate comedy festivals to thought-provoking drama, dance to satire and everything in between, the program includes both local and national touring productions, covering a wide range of genres and styles that will appeal to all ages.

David Walliams' award-winning book Mr Stink delivers a touching, twisted and hilarious, and very smelly tale.

Roald Dahl's revoltingly-funny The Twits is brought to life by Shake & Stir Theatre Co.



Full of trickery and wickedly-funny pranks, Dahl's adored classic encourages us to treat others with love and care and proves that if you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sunbeams.

The true story of four young siblings and their Dad's cancer diagnosis is explored in Tantrum Theatre's Good Mourning, while Colleen McCullough's Tim delves into love, loss and acceptance in a different way.

The Sunshine Club will shower you in joy with its uplifting, toe-tapping message of hope.

Sydney Dance Company brings us the inspired triple bill Ascent, with two world premieres from renowned choreographers.



Brimming with physicality, Ascent tempers contemporary classical and futuristic experimentation with three innovative works from local and international talents.

At the end of the day, laughter really is the best medicine, so enjoy a serve of satire from The Wharf Revue's Looking for Albanese and the rambunctious roadshows Sydney and Melbourne's finest comedy festival favourites are guaranteed to deliver.

Why have just one moment, when you can experience them all?

Make the most of every moment and enhance your visit with on-site dinner and drinks before being moved by the magic of live performance.

Select three or more shows to save and unlock subscriber benefits including discounted tickets, free parking in the Civic West Parking Station for all evening and weekend Season performances, special pre-show drink offers as well as knowing you'll also have the best seat in the majestic theatre.

See you at the Civic Theatre, Season 2023.