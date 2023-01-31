THE goal that Manabu Saito scored for Japan against the Socceroos changed the explosive winger's life. His destiny.
The opener in Japan's 3-2 win at the East Asia Cup earned Saito a place in the Blue Samurai squad for the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.
Now, nearly nine years later and with two J-League championships, a J-League Cup and Emperor's Cup under his belt, Saito hopes to carve out more history with the Newcastle Jets.
"Because of that goal against the Socceroos, I earned a place in the squad for the World Cup in Brazil. That was a life-changing moment," he said via a translator. "Coming to play in Australia is my destiny."
The 32-year-old was set to extend his stay with Korean club Suwon but the second-year option, which was in the Bluewings' favour, was withdrawn at the last minute.
He had an offer from another Korean club and also had interest from his home land, but believed Newcastle was the right challenge.
"I never imagined that I would come to Australia," he said. "I was very happy to receive the offer from the Jets and was very positive about it. In life it is important to have challenges. I established my career in Japan and then transferred to Korea. This is another big challenge. A different country, different language."
Saito had firsthand knowledge of the A-League, having played in the Asian Champions League with Kawasaki Frontale and Yokohama F. Marinos.
"I had a good impression of the A-League so it wasn't a difficult decision," he said
The K-League season finished in November but Saito has followed a training program and is confident of getting up to pace quickly.
"I have been training twice a day since then," he said. "I am extremely motivated and ready to play.
"I trained with the squad on Monday. I was supposed to do 15 to 20 minutes but I felt good so I did most of the session. That was a positive. I will know more tomorrow after training. It is a harder session."
Saito played the majority of his career at Yokohama F. Marinos, where he scored 32 goals and earned selection in the 2016 J-League team of the year.
Saito left for Kawasaki Frontale in 2018, two seasons before Jets coach Arthur Papas joined Yokohama as an assistant under Ange Postecoglou and won a championship.
He said the Yokohama connection had played a part in his decision to join the Jets.
"I spoke to friends at Yokohama and they were very positive about Arthur as a person and a coach," he said. "I have watched all the Jets games and like how they play attacking football. I love to play that way. I feel it is destiny to link with this club."
The Jets, boosted by a 4-0 win over Brisbane, are in ninth spot on 17 points, but are only a point outside the top six at the midpoint of the campaign.
Saito, who is most comfortable on the left wing but can play anywhere across the front three, will add a different dimension to the attack.
"I love how the Jets play and believe it suits my game," he said. "I love dribbling and taking players on but it depends on the situation. You need to make the right decision to pass, dribble or shoot.
"I believe I can perform well and strengthen the team. My target is to make the team better and qualify for the finals.
"I have won plenty of titles in Japan. I know what is needed to win and want to bring that to this club. I know how good a feeling it is to win a championship and want to share that with this team."
Japanese players, headed by Kazu Miura (Sydney FC), Shinji Ono (Western Sydney) and Keisuke Honda (Melbourne Victory) have a strong history in the A-League.
"Some of the big names from the J-League have had success here," Saito said. "I am focused on doing my best and and trying to fit into the team as quickly as possible. The results will come later.
"I am close friends with Hiroshi Ibusuki (Adelaide) and Tomoki Imai (Western United). We are the same age. They are doing well. I am very motivated to do something very big."
