Player departures mount up for Broadmeadow Magic

Broadmeadow have lost midfielder Jose Atayde and are bracing for the departure of centre-back Jordan Jackson for the NPL men's NNSW season.
A young Magic squad defied the odds last season under coach Damian Zane, overcoming the exit of several senior players to finish just one point off premiers Maitland in second place and also make the Australia Cup round of 32.
However, Zane has taken up the Jets Youth head coaching role over the summer and handed the reins at Broadmeadow to assistant and former club captain John Bennis.
Along with the change, Magic lost forward Damon Green to Maitland and there were question marks over several other players.
Bennis confirmed Atayde, who lives on the Central Coast, would not be returning, while Jackson remained in Melbourne, where he has been trialling with NPL clubs.
He was unsure where Jackson would play but he loomed as a significant loss for Magic, who hosted the Maso Cup on the weekend and missed the men's semi-finals. Broadmeadow's women's side won their division.
"Jacko, you are going to miss players like that, if he stays down in Melbourne, and we're still young," Bennis said.
"When you take players like Jacko out, it affects your style of play, so we need to work on some stuff here and there to give us a few options with our football.
"We'll be competitive, but you take some decent players out of your squad, and we've still got young players coming through to replace them, so it's going to take time."
He said Aaron Oppedisano has also been trialling in Melbourne and question marks remained over his 2023 plans, even though he played for Magic on the weekend.
On the positive side for Bennis, midfielder Keanu Moore, who also spent time in Melbourne over the summer, has re-signed.
Bailey Wells has been holidaying overseas but Bennis expected him to also be back.
The club added defender Sam Kamper (Weston) and striker Riley Smith (Charlestown) in the off-season.
Second-string goalkeeper Zac Bowling, who starred in the round of 32 Australia Cup loss to Bentleigh Green, has joined Altona in Victoria.
It leaves Magic with experienced No.1 gloveman Ben McNamara and youngster Jack Pandel, although Uruguayan Cesar Serpa featured in the Maso Cup and has been trialling.
Bennis was unsure what role McNamara, a former Jets keeper who came to Magic midway through last season after a decade in the UK, would play.
"He's doing a bit of youth coaching at the club as well so we've got to see where that all sits with him," he said.
"Young Jack is still there, so there's not panic stations with the keeper situation. We've got some options to look at there."
Tom Beecham and Sam Donnellan played for Broadmeadow last season before heading to college in the US. They could feature again this year while on their break.
Magic host Weston in round one on March 4.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
