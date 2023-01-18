SOCIALISING with their new friends was what kindergarten students were most looking forward to on their first day at Stockton Public School.
Boston Clegg, five, said he felt "good" about starting school and grown up in his uniform.
He said he expected it would be fun, like the preschool he attended on site. "I'll play with all of my friends," he said.
His mum Megan Clegg said she was feeling unexpectedly emotional saying goodbye to the last of her four children.
"They grow up way too fast," she said.
"He's the baby, I didn't think I'd be like this because I have an eight-year difference between my two older boys and my two younger boys.
"I thought it would be easier than this because I've done it before thinking that was my baby, but now this is my baby. I'm more excited for him, than me."
She said he was "absolutely well and truly" ready for the next chapter and would thrive on social interaction and his willingness to learn.
She said he liked maths, design, computers, was always active and knew how to spell his name.
"For the last two weeks he's been waking up every day asking 'Is today school day?' so hanging for it," she said.
"He was so chaotic in excitement about today last night that he wouldn't sleep and then this morning he was up at 6am so excited.
"We could have been here hours ago."
Frankie Robertson, five, said she felt "good" and was most excited about "playing outside", basketball and soccer, but was unsure what else she would be learning about.
She had been "nervous", because she was in a different class to her twin sister Stevie, but said they'd reunite in the playground.
"I'm not sad but Stevie is going to be," she said. "We're always in the same class like in preschool... she was hanging on my leg when [the teachers] came."
Caitlin and Andrew Golsby said they were "excited" and "very happy" for their son Axel, five, to join his older brother, Cooper.
"He's been ready for a while... until about three days ago and then he got really nervous and thought maybe he wasn't quite ready, but he'll be fine once he settles into class," Mrs Golsby said.
Axel slept in "for the first time in six weeks", but the morning went smoothly.
He has a "real thirst for knowledge".
"Especially when it comes to animals, so as long as they can find out stuff about animals, and I think he'll enjoy playing and making friends."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.
