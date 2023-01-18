Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Stockton Public kindergarten kids start big school

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated January 31 2023 - 11:11pm, first published January 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SOCIALISING with their new friends was what kindergarten students were most looking forward to on their first day at Stockton Public School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.