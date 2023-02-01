In 2021 the band released their 18th studio album, Dark Matters, which debuted at No. 4 in the UK Charts. It was the first Stranglers album not to feature founding drummer Jet Black, who retired from the band in 2015 due to ill health (and died on December 6 last year). Conversely, Dark Matters was the final album recorded by keyboardist Dave Greenfield, who joined the band in 1975.