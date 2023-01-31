Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Forcing export coal mines to supply domestic power stations threatens the 'golden goose' of record government royalties as exporters profit from a possibly permanent coal shortage

By Editorial
February 1 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Kean's press conference yesterday.

EVEN in the Hunter - a region that owes much of its prosperity to mining - the coal industry is on the nose with a substantial portion of the population.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.