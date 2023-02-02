Newcastle Herald
Perspectives: How writer Lily Ray is raising her young family between the two worlds of Australia and Sweden

By Lily Ray
Updated February 2 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 12:30pm
Swedish and Australian, at the same time, Lily Ray, Felix Knapp and their children Elsie and Otto.

After three years of high school French, I learned to say "I'm sorry, I don't speak French" with a decent accent. I also have the shaky foundations of my mother's native Macedonian.

