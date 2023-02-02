After three years of high school French, I learned to say "I'm sorry, I don't speak French" with a decent accent. I also have the shaky foundations of my mother's native Macedonian.
But until I met my husband nine years ago in the beer garden of the Lass O'Gowrie hotel, my dreams of a second language were languishing on the back burner.
Felix comes from Sweden, and we've spent a very solid chunk of our time together living in his home country. Not learning Swedish was never an option.
Sometimes, a word is so perfect that it feels wrong to translate or do away with it. "Snorkrka" directly translates to "snot crow" and refers to a hard piece of snot stuck in one's nose.
I started with Duolingo which helped ease me into "Swedish for Immigrants" and "Swedish as a Second Language", government funded language programs. I practiced on friends and family to improve my confidence and working in a Swedish office helped round it all out.
"My husband looks the same as his mother," I said, slowly and deliberately over lunch one day, "but she's hornier." The length of the "or" sound in the Swedish words for "short" and "horny" are slightly different.
Another time, I complimented a man's backside while trying to tell him I liked the picture of a fox he had hanging in his loungeroom.
But I persisted, and I now run my own business working as a translator and subtitler from Swedish to English.
I've translated and subtitled The Bridge, Thin Blue Line, The Meaning of Life, A Royal Affair, and hundreds of other films and TV shows.
My job is a great way of quickly increasing my Swedish vocabulary, as well as gaining an appreciation for the words, phrases and concepts that are hard to translate into English.
Like the word "tjej" which is a word meaning "girl" or "woman" without implying age or youth. Or "dryg" which can mean "annoying" or "condescending" when applied to a person, but "long-lasting" or "economical" in relation to a product like dishwashing liquid.
There are also beautiful words like "mngata" or "moon street" which describes the long reflection of the moon at night on a body of water, and "solkatt" or "sun cat", referring to the reflection on the wall cast by a diamond ring or a watch face when hit by the sun.
Other times, words merge to become something totally new.
Swedish "bra" translates to English "carry", so Elsie, four, often asks us to "barry" her.
An open sandwich is known in Swedish as a "macka", so Otto, two, asks for "butter macka" for morning tea.
Australian "Grandma" and the Swedish title for maternal grandmother "Mormor" have merged so that my kids call my mum "Moma".
Different languages offer subtly different ways of looking at the world, as do different cultures. Swedish can be very direct. I've been taken aback more than once by the way people express themselves.
Once, after a particularly unpleasant medical appointment, a nurse asked me "Oh, did you get sad?" I wasn't sure how to reply, so I just kept sobbing.
Another time, I fell hard from my bike in the middle of the road. A woman approached me and asked "Did that go well?" No, I thought, it didn't go very well at all. Felix later told me the phrase means "Are you okay?"
Those kinds of differences were harder to adjust to than the language itself.
Even now, despite my thorough knowledge of Swedish, we struggle to use it as a couple, particularly when the discussion is more serious in nature.
We know one another in English and, since he learned it as a child and is practically a native speaker himself, the power balance changes when switching to Swedish. It feels somehow fake to have a heated discussion in a language I've only learned since meeting my spouse.
But we have a secret language in Australia that has come in handy more than once, and explaining complicated concepts to the kids can be easier with twice the vocabulary to choose from.
It's exciting and mesmerising watching the kids learn to see things through their Swedish eyes and their Australian ones, and I look forward to hearing their interpretations as they get older and develop an even better grasp of their languages and all they have to offer.
One of the ways that writer and photographer Lily Ray has made sense of her lifestyle of calling both Sweden and Australia home has been by taking photographs that capture the essence of place.
Lily is currently in Newcastle, her second home, with her Swedish husband, Felix, and their two children, Elsie and Otto. They will return to their home in Gothenburg, Sweden, in March.
She has curated an exhibition of photos she shot in Sweden. The exhibition open on Saturday, February 4, from 3 to 5pm, in Susana Enriquez's studio in the basement of St Marys Catholic Church on Perkins Street on The Hill in Newcastle.
She describes the exhibition, Skogen och Stranden: Nature and nurture on Sweden's west coast, as "a collection of my favourite images I've taken in Sweden since moving there in 2017.
"Skogen och Stranden" is Swedish, meaning "the forest and the shore".
"The light is of a different tone," she says. "The ocean's salt has a different flavour. The forest floor crunches differently underfoot.
"This series is a bittersweet celebration of falling in love with Sweden and the incurable homesickness that comes with living in two very special places that are world's apart."
