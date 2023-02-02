The next mocktail that really moved me was at Koutetsu. I'm still trying to decide if the mocktail was great or if it was the charming young bartender, George, who made it for me. Nevertheless both were full of zing and pizzazz. My drink was called the Rhule Breaker, made with sugar around the rim, and while not as generous a serve as The Rum Diary's, every mouthful was so full of flavour it took me plenty of time to sip. Mine had Lyre's non-alcoholic cane spirit and Lyre's non-alcoholic London Dry with citrus juice and TK Rhubarb and Vanilla Shrub. Their mocktails are all $13.