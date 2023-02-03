Lifestyle location nestled in nature

4 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Seize the opportunity to buy into one of our region's favourite coastal playgrounds with this two-level home in a superb Dudley location.
Designed for relaxed living with a traditional three-bedroom/one-bathroom footprint upstairs and a versatile fourth bedroom/home office downstairs, along with a garage/workshop, it delivers comfort in spades and is ready to enjoy.
A stylish Caesarstone kitchen adjoins a family dining area to make meal time effortless. It has a modern oven, gas hob and a dishwasher.
The separate living room and spacious sunroom round out the home's social areas, and provides space to spread out.
All this is found in a sensational lifestyle location on the fringe of Glenrock State Conservation Area. Simply step out the door to explore scenic trails, swim at nearby beaches or relax in an idyllic environment just 10 minutes from Charlestown and 20 minutes from Newcastle CBD.
