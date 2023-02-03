Newcastle Herald
New track opens soon in the Hunter

By Michael Cowley
February 3 2023 - 5:00pm
Muswellbrook's newly-upgraded track will be officially opened on March 5, with a grand opening event scheduled for March 11. Picture supplied.

The latest collaborative project between Greyhound Racing NSW and the NSW Government to ensure the state continues to have the safest greyhound racing, will next month see the participants across the Hunter Valley have a third TAB track to race at.

