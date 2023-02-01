Murphy Agnew is keen to have more impact as Newcastle seek redemption against Canberra at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday afternoon.
The match is the first of three in a week for the Jets, who are desperate for points and play A-League Women leaders Western United in Ballarat next Wednesday before travelling to Perth to battle the Glory on February 12.
Agnew is managing a back injury sustained in a heavy collision with Brisbane goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff on December 23.
The American attacking player was sidelined for two matches as a result.
She featured for 30 minutes off the bench in Newcastle's 5-1 loss to Canberra in Canberra on January 14 then returned to the starting side against Western Sydney at Wanderers Football Park last Saturday, playing 65 minutes.
"It wasn't a great experience but our physios have been really helpful and I'm just happy to be back playing and training," Agnew said on Wednesday.
"It's something I'm still dealing with, so just a lot of rest and management ... but hopefully I can get a few more minutes this next game."
Jets fans feared the worst as Agnew had to be stretchered from the field after coming off second best against Hancuff.
"It was pretty painful," Agnew said. "I haven't watched it back yet, just because I'm kind of nervous to. But everyone says that I was in the air for quite a long time and the impact was definitely really painful.
"It was just a lot of rest at first and now it's a lot of listening to my body and managing load each day in training."
Before the injury, the dynamic 24-year-old had started every game since joining the Jets this campaign.
Newcastle are coming off a 1-0 defeat against Wanderers while Canberra have been thumped 5-0 in successive matches since downing the Jets.
"That game is kind of sitting in our minds and they did beat us pretty good, so I think that's a factor coming into this next game," Agnew said.
"We want to show them that we're not someone that can be just walked all over.
"They've had a couple of games where they're struggling, so I think this would be a really good time to beat them and play well."
The Jets are 10th with seven points while Canberra are eighth on 11 with eight games. Both have played 10 games and have eight remaining.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
