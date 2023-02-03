Feature property
2 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
This is inner-city living at its best.
Imagine the lifestyle this quiet and peaceful location offers within an easy level walk to Darby Street's cafes, bars, shops, and boutiques.
Bar Beach and Centennial Park are close by and it's not too far to stroll into the City and harbour for work, dining, and nightlife.
A recent renovation adds to the desirability of this affordable Cooks Hill property.
This spacious townhouse has 86m2 of floor area plus a courtyard and garage. The total strata area of 113m2 is in a well-maintained and popular complex.
The main bedroom has a walk-in-robe and a balcony, a roomy new bathroom with a bath.
The modern kitchen and open-plan living area open to the outdoor area.
A lovely feature is the new timber laminate flooring throughout the living and kitchen
There is also an Internal laundry with a second toilet, split system air conditioning up and down
"This is entry-level buying for Cooks Hill," says David Phelan of Dalton Partners. "Don't hesitate and miss this opportunity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.