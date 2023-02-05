Challenging taboos. Performers in flamboyant costumes. Comedy that takes us to places we're too shy to talk about. Between March 9 and 19, the 2023 Newcastle Fringe Festival will unearth all of these elements for our entertainment and enchantment.
It will also invite us into the zany, curious, absurdist comedic world of Mr Snotbottom. As his name might suggest, this character isn't too shy to challenge taboos. He isn't much interested in the introspective realms of highbrow, performative theatre. Still embarrassed by the sights and sounds of our most private bodily functions? Then your kids are probably going to laugh in your ear and love it.
But it's not just out of those functions, those naughty noises that children will always find hilarious, that actor and performer Mark Trenwith first drew inspiration for his now famous alter-ego. Before Mr Snotbottom travelled the fringe festivals of the world, Trenwith played another colourful and famous children's character. For many performers aspiring to make a living from their comedy, it is a role that is still prestigious and widely sought-after.
"I played Captain Starlight for a number of years. So I had already learnt some gags and magic tricks. Then a friend of mine asked me if I could perform at her kid's birthday party. The performance went really well, so I eventually developed it into a proper show," he says.
For parents who might wonder if Mr Snotbottom is just another excuse to tune out while your children enjoy themselves, then prepare yourself for a delightful surprise. His upcoming shows at the Newcastle Fringe have been written with all of you in mind. As much as poking fun at toilet noises will entertain his younger guests, Trenwith is an accomplished enough actor to speak to both sides of an audience.
"I've found at my shows that if I get all the parents to sit together then the kids can all go a little bit crazy. If I've called my show 'Mr Snotbottom' then I can't really worry if the kids start misbehaving. And they do relish being in a space where they can laugh at those things so it is a bit of a release for kids," he says.
"In another way the gags still have to be surprising and well-constructed to work for everyone. I can't get away with just making a bunch of fart sounds. So my material has been written for the parents as well. It's a bit like an R-rated performance of The Wiggles."
I can't get away with just making a bunch of fart sounds. So my material has been written for the parents as well. It's a bit like an R-rated performance of The Wiggles.- Mark Trenwith
The show has also been written with a higher purpose in mind. Mr Snotbottom might not look like he bears any respectable aspects, yet Trenwith's show invites parents and kids into the one, enormous, irreverent caper. When the whole family is so often laughing together, it doesn't really matter if the parents are sometimes seated among themselves.
"A lot of this show is written about the relationship between parents and their kids. The jokes go down much better when the kids and the grown-ups are in the one place together, enjoying a shared experience. It's much more of a family show than simply a kid's show," he says.
As if that kind of togetherness isn't enough of a reason to visit Mr Snotbottom, the mad-capped man in a fluorescent suit has even more in store for his Newcastle audience.
Under stagelights shining from Edinburgh to Adelaide, this character has evolved from a simple prankster into one that's more, as unexpected as it may sound, educational. Now that Mr Snotbottom has a podcast series, and won the 2022 Children's Podcast of the Year, kids that tune in can learn as much as they laugh.
"The podcast is a bit more science-based than the physical show," Trenwith says. "Of course it covers all the gross things about the body, like earwax and burps. But it also asks kids the question: what actually are all of these things that happen in my body?"
"The Mr Snotbottom show and now the podcast originate from the same idea. It's that education can be fun. Why not make the experience of learning a joy? There's no reason why you can't learn and laugh at a fart joke at the same time," he says.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.