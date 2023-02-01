CARDIFF-BOOLAROO captain Jay Sneddon feels the club continues heading in the "right direction" after recording a third-straight victory in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition.
Sneddon says he can't recall a similar run during his time in the top XI, accounting for Charlestown, Hamilton-Wickham and title holders Stockton in the most recent rounds.
"We were thrilled [to get another win on the weekend]," Sneddon told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think this is my eighth season at the club and I can't ever recall winning three games in a row in first grade.
"It feels like we're moving in the right direction."
Last claiming a premiership in 2009-10, Cardiff-Boolaroo have since collected four wooden spoons (2011-12, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21) and twice experienced winless campaigns.
CBs won three matches in total last summer and none in 2020-21.
Sneddon has identified a couple of key differences this season, including early encounters despite starting off with five losses, a tie and wash out.
"The big thing for us has been confidence and not letting games drift," he said.
"Last year and the last few seasons, we got to those 50-50 moments and whatever happened, happened. But it feels like we're now taking games by the scruff of the neck a bit more."
Sneddon noted the performances of opening bowler Daniel Williams, taking 15 wickets in his last four outings.
CBs travel to meet cellar-dwellers Waratah-Mayfield next round.
In the stand-alone T20 Summer Bash, the Black Roses recently clocked up one win and were drawn to clash with Stockton at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday (6pm).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
