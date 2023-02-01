Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

First-grade captain Jay Sneddon relishes rare winning trifecta for Cardiff-Boolaroo in Newcastle District Cricket Association

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardiff-Boolaroo's Tom Cover makes his ground earlier this season. Picture by Marina Neil

CARDIFF-BOOLAROO captain Jay Sneddon feels the club continues heading in the "right direction" after recording a third-straight victory in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.