Marquees fire as Magpies open T20 Summer Bash account

CHARLESTOWN marquees Axel Cahlin and Matthew Wright have starred as the defending T20 Summer bash champions opened their account for 2022-23.
Cahlin smashed 99 off 52 balls, including eight fours and five sixes, while Wright made an unbeaten 42 and took 3-18 in a comfortable 72-run win against Waratah-Mayfield at No.1 Sportsground on Tuesday night.
The Sydney-based pair, both with Gordon, were the difference as the Magpies finished 6-189 and restricted the Waratahs to 9-117.
Charlestown's first-round encounter against Toronto (Kookaburras) at Kahibah Oval was recently washed out, with Cahlin already 19 not out from just seven deliveries when rain intervened.
Magpies captain Daniel Arms says Cahlin and Wright both miss a GF-replay with Maitland (Flood) at home on February 19, but are available to play City (Sabres) at No.1 next week (Tuesday) and the finals series (February 26, March 5).
* GRANT Stewart's mid-season cameo at University has come to an end while Alex Stafa and Sam Logan are each battling injury ahead of Saturday's clash with Hamilton-Wickham at Passmore Oval.
Wests welcome back Aaron Wivell and Niall Alexander for Toronto's visit to Harker Oval in round 11.
Merewether are potentially without Ben Egan and Tom McDevitt against Stockton at Townson Oval.
Daniel Redpath, Jacob Hill and Lachlan Hill are called up for hosts Waratah against Cardiff-Boolaroo.
Wallsend and Charlestown, away to Belmont and City respectively, are both likely unchanged.
* NEWCASTLE District Cricket Association's under-21 competition has been reduced to eight teams following T20 double headers on the weekend.
Quarter-finals are scheduled for Harker Oval (Wests v Hamwicks, CBs v Belmont) and Learmonth Park (City v Toronto, Stockton v Merewether) on Sunday.
Semis and final are booked for February 12.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.