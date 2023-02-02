Newcastle Herald
Bonanza near and far for Lake Macquarie competition

February 3 2023 - 9:00am
FISH OF THE WEEK: Shane Dixon wins the prize this week for this 63cm snapper caught off Swansea on Australia Day on pilchards in 100m of water.

Recent inshore action is sure to give competitors in Lake Macquarie Game Fishing Club's Big Fish Bonanza food for thought this weekend.

