Bonanza near and far for Lake Macquarie competition

Recent inshore action is sure to give competitors in Lake Macquarie Game Fishing Club's Big Fish Bonanza food for thought this weekend.
The Big Fish Bonanza out of Swansea is the first major local tournament of the season and Jason Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse, Marks Point, will be manning the radio and not fishing in the event for the first time.
Nunn believed many of the field will be in two minds about where to head, given the top fishing on inshore grounds recently.
There has been an exciting run of black marlin on inshore grounds at Port Stephens and plenty of other game fish on offer in this weekend's event area.
"There's a lot of guys wondering if they go wide or stay in close," Nunn said.
"We fished last Saturday on Fifi with Lucas Stansfield and we got a couple of nice stripes and lost a black out on the edge, so there's definitely life out there.
"There were a couple of good mako sharks caught out there, one at 303kg on Saturday and 268kg on the Sunday. There were a lot of dolphins out there and no doubt they would've been chowing on them.
"The current is not doing a whole lot out there and with those southerlies, it will split the field. Some will hedge their bets and stay inshore and some will go out wide."
He said offshore could offer a wider variety of marlin and sharks but fishing had been "a bit quieter", with "a few reds around, trag and jew" this week.
"Inshore, there were a lot of guys on the FAD last Saturday," he said. "Dolphin fish have been up and down. There's a few kings around but plenty of bonito."
One thing appears certain, conditions should be far better than last year when poor weather marred the event. Sunny weather and mild winds look set to offer excellent conditions.
"We've got a bit of a break from nor-easters, which is fantastic and it looks like it's going to be more sou-west Saturday morning to a nor-easter, and the same deal Sunday," Nunn said.
"Good temps and there seems to be quite a few fish about."
Brent Hancock, from Tackle World Port Stephens, has been "flat out" on and off the water keeping up with the inshore black marlin bite that "has been going off its head".
Hancock has been getting in on the action himself and also helping others get ready at his store.
"They are your typical inshore black marlin, anywhere from 15 to 50 kilos," Hancock said.
"I haven't heard reports of any big ones. I got 11 the other week and they were all sub 40 kilos.
"They have been anywhere from Seal Rocks to Birubi, there's been black marlin on the reefs, on the bait. It's been unreal."
Hancock, though, implored those keeping catches to not be wasteful.
"Most of them are getting released but there's a couple of people knocking them on the head," he said.
"But if you are going to kill one, don't leave it on the deck all day.
"If you are going to catch one with the aim of a feed, knock it on the head, get it home and put it on ice. That's where a lot of people fail. They kill them, put them on deck, then they dry out and are no good.
"They can be sensational eating. I've got a mate that went out after work, knocked one on the head, came straight in, put it in an ice slurry, then smoked it. It's in my fridge ready to eat tonight with some salad."
Hancock said fishing had been red hot all over up his way.
"On the offshore scene there's been plenty of good jew and trag out on the deeper reefs, the 50 to 80m depth," he said. "There's some good dollies on the FADs and some good kings around, particularly around the front of Fingal Island - some big ones getting caught there - and at the shallows at Broughton."
In the estuaries, some big flathead catches have been a highlight.
"A young high school kid, Kaio, went to the breakwall at Nelson Bay [on Tuesday] straight after school and caught a 95cm flathead," Hancock said. "There's some really good sand whiting around, in the bay and on the beaches, as well."
Nunn said there had been big catches in Lake Macquarie, including one caught at the same location 460 days after being tagged there by noted flathead fisho Steve Norris. He said tailor, smalls kings, mulloway, crabs, whiting and "very good bream on the flats" had been other highlights.
Newcastle angler Shane Dixon snagged a personal best, 63cm snapper last week as part of a memorable Australia Day outing.
Dixon won fish of the week with the catch, hooked in 110m of water off Swansea. His previous best was 52cm.
"We usually go after them, we've for a mark out there off Swansea, about 20ks out," Dixon said. "We went out to the FAD as well, and it was a really nice day. My mate got a bar cod out there as well, it was a nice fish and we got a couple of smaller snapper and flathead."
