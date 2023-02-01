3. Ask for the alternate behaviour: In situations when your dog would normally jump up to greet you, ask him to sit. Try to do this before he jumps up. If your dog is running towards you, reach out to show him your handful of treats and place treats on the ground before he gets to you. After asking your dog to "sit", remain calm and quiet and watch your dog so that you can reward the moment he sits or at least has four paws on the ground. Don't turn away or ignore your dog as that will probably frustrate him and cause him to jump more.