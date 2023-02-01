It's natural for dogs to want to jump up to greet people, but it's not good to let them.
A jumping dog can scare someone, knock them over, scratch them or damage clothing.
You may have heard the advice to "ignore the jumping" but find that it doesn't work. It frustrates the dog.
He has a strong need to greet you and only knows one way to do it, which is his natural instinct to jump towards your face.
Rather than telling your dog not to jump on you, it's more successful to teach him to do something else instead.
What do you want your dog to do when you or other people approach him? You want him to sit or stand politely while the person greets him, right?
So teach him to sit quickly when you ask. When he would normally jump, ask him to sit, then quickly reward him for sitting.
Sitting isn't the only thing you can ask your dog to do instead of jumping.
Any simple behaviour you've trained your dog to do well will work.
To teach a dog not to jump on people do four things consistently.
1. Stop rewarding jumping. Saying "no" or "get down" or pushing your dog doesn't work because it doesn't eliminate his need to greet people and it doesn't teach him an alternative way to fulfil that need. It just frustrates you both.
2. Train an alternate behaviour. First, lay the groundwork for success. Teach your dog to quickly and reliably sit when you give him the hand signal and/or say "sit". Do this in training sessions outside of the arousing situation of people approaching, then practice it in different places with increasing distractions.
Once your dog has a very solid sit during training, only then can you expect him to do it when he greets people.
3. Ask for the alternate behaviour: In situations when your dog would normally jump up to greet you, ask him to sit. Try to do this before he jumps up. If your dog is running towards you, reach out to show him your handful of treats and place treats on the ground before he gets to you. After asking your dog to "sit", remain calm and quiet and watch your dog so that you can reward the moment he sits or at least has four paws on the ground. Don't turn away or ignore your dog as that will probably frustrate him and cause him to jump more.
4. Reward the Alternate Behaviour: The exact moment that your dog has all four paws on the floor, or sits if he is good at sitting, place a sequence of treats on the ground in front of him, one at a time, to help keep him off you.
Bend at your knees to reach down and pet and/or scratch your dog gently. By bending down to greet your dog you reduce the need for your dog to jump up to greet you. Speak calmly so you don't increase his excitement. After a brief greeting, walk away.
If your dog repeatedly jumps on you and is not responding to the word sit, show him the food in your hand and lure his nose down to the ground and give him food and greet him down low until he settles down. Then try asking him to sit again and reinforce sitting or four paws on the floor.
Your dog will soon learn that to get the attention he craves and deserves he must sit or stand calmly.
Why can't dogs work the TV remote? Because they always hit the paws button.
