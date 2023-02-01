Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

2023 Newcastle 500: NSW government signals Supercars will be back five more years

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated February 1 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and parliamentary secretary Taylor Martin at Wednesday's media event. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The NSW government has signalled it would like to see the Newcastle 500 Supercars race return to the city for another five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.