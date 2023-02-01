More road repair money, but Hunter mayor calls for long-term solution

Two Hunter councils have received $3.36 million combined from a $280 million state government road repair pool, but one of the mayors has called for more support.
Cessnock council will receive $1.99 million while Maitland was allocated $1.37 million from the Regional and Local Roads Repair Program set up after sustained heavy rain.
It comes after the NSW government announced a $50 million emergency pothole program, which councils criticised as being not enough, including Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal who described it as "a literal drop in the pothole".
NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said the government "listened" to councils and created the $280 million program in addition to the pothole investment.
"We also provided cash advancements for emergency disaster funding to eligible councils and have diverted Transport for NSW road crews to help fix local roads," he said.
Maitland and Cessnock councils welcomed the money but Cr Suvaal said more help was still needed.
"Any extra money is greatly appreciated, however after three recent major flooding events and prolonged wet weather, our road network has really suffered," he said. "We really need long term solutions, supported by substantial ongoing investment from all levels of government, to ensure our community can build back better, and improve our road network into the future."
He said council was assessing how to allocate the funding while ensuring it "meets the strict terms and conditions of the grant funding deed".
Maitland council group manager infrastructure and works David Moloney said his council would also work in coming weeks to determine where the money could have the "biggest impact on repairs".
