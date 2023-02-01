Newcastle Herald
Maitland and Cessnock council receive Regional and Local Roads Repair Program funding, but Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal calls for long-term solution

Updated February 1 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:30pm
More road repair money, but Hunter mayor calls for long-term solution


Two Hunter councils have received $3.36 million combined from a $280 million state government road repair pool, but one of the mayors has called for more support.

