Hamilton shops are joining forces for a boutique event after several years of high business turnover.
"The area has [seen some tricky times]," Hamilton-based wine educator Florence Diffey said. "But we've been advised that things just keep picking up and picking up and picking up."
Ms Diffey and partner Josh Di Stefano have grown a successful bottle shop on Beaumont Street over the last 10 months, where they sell products from small producers that they say would be swallowed by larger companies.
Crushed, a harvest festival in April, will launch the pair's second business, Vera Wine Forum. The wine education and event space is part of a continued bid to revive the area.
The event involves at least five Hunter vendors including Good Folk Brewing and Harrison's Restaurant. It will showcase Hamilton as a leading location for hospitality. Patrons will pay a $10 entry fee that's refundable with a wine purchase to enjoy tastings, food, oysters, and learning from experts.
"It's something that's super important to us- getting together local, like-minded businesses," Mr Di Stefano said. "It's about having culture and a thriving community."
Business Hunter chief executive officer Bob Hawes agreed that events in Hamilton are an encouraging sign for the area's economy.
"It increases the spotlight on the area and the [patrons] spill into other venues, so [Hamilton] can redeem it's reputation as one of the best eat street, lifestyle areas in the Newcastle local government area," Mr Hawes said. "In some ways these are small measures, but they all add up."
"There's no doubt that more events in the area are only going to drive more people to come to Hamilton," Ms Diffey said. She's have already seen this happen through dozens of people attending free wine tastings in store on weekends. Many of the patrons, she believes, would not eat in Hamilton otherwise.
Co-owner of Good Folk Brewing Co, Philip Elsley, said he's keen to showcase what the area can do. He is confident that Crushed will highlight Hamilton's neighbourly atmosphere.
"We all work together. It's a nice place to go and get out and about in," he said.
But while businesses are pleased to welcome more customers, there's still work to be done.
Mr Hawes said that statistics on exact turnover figures are hard to calculate, yet Newcastle would benefit from further events to encourage patronage. Many successful events including the Beaumont Street Carnivale no longer run due to changes in business ownership and council funding.
"Hamilton's not the only locations that's had drama because of Covid-19 and the like," Mr Hawes said. "Strips like Beaumont Street do need a [continued] re-invigoration by virtue of these sorts of [events]."
"It would be lovely, absolutely lovely, to see the vacant shops being filled with thriving businesses, whether that be hospitality or retail," Ms Diffey said of Newcastle's hospitality districts. The event comes after successful dining trials on Darby Street.
Crushed will run at Vera Wine Forum, 121 Tudor Street Hamilton, from 11am-4pm on Saturday 29 April.
