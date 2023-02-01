SUPERCARS team Blanchard Racing have unveiled the first Gen 3-era car that will debut in Newcastle next month as part of wholesale changes to the category.
The Gen 3 cars have been pitched as the biggest shake up to Supercars in years with every team required to adopt the new vehicle design.
Blanchard Racing's Ford Mustang, tested on a Queensland track on Wednesday, is the first of 25 new Supercars to be unveiled ahead of the 2023 championship opener, the Newcastle 500, on March 10-12.
"The car looks amazing and it feels really good behind the wheel too," Blanchard Racing driver Todd Hazelwood said.
"It's a great different challenge behind the wheel and certainly very different to what we've been used to in the last couple of decades."
The Newcastle races will also be the first including Chevrolet Camaros, which have replaced Holden Commodores.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
