Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Disenchanted! heroines steal the show at Brunker Community Theatre

By Ken Longworth
February 2 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cast of Brunker Community Theatre's Disenchanted!. Picture supplied

A MUSICAL with the title Disenchanted! might seem unlikely to be popular with theatregoers and become a box-office and award-winning hit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.