Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

The Greens are proposing to make public transport free, but what do residents of the Hunter think?

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
February 4 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle residents the Herald spoke with were divided over the quality of the light rail service. File picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The Greens want free public transport, pets on buses, trains and ferries, and a roll back of service privatisation across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.