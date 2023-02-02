Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food
Food

Easy breakfast ideas in Newcastle: Acai, the Brazilian superfood you need to try

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated February 2 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oakberrry' health and colourful options have become an instant hit. Pictures by Peter Lorimer

BRAZILIAN superfood acai has become a staple item at cafes across Newcastle and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.