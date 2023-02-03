National College of Dance providing pathways to world of dance Advertising Feature

National College of Dance student Halle McGregor represented Australia at the prestigious Prix De Lausanne competition in Switzerland at the end of January this year. Picture supplied.

National College of Dance is set to have an incredible year ahead with new classes and collaborations commencing in 2023.

An early highlight for the College is dancer Halle McGregor's participation in the prestigious Prix De Lausanne competition in Switzerland.

"Halle represented NCD, Newcastle and Australia at this event - the most prestigious ballet competition in the world - from January 30 to February 3," NCD co-director Vicki Morgan said.



"It's like the Olympics of ballet for students and we were so excited for Halle to achieve her dream.

"You are selected from hundreds of applicants who apply from more than 60 countries throughout the world.



"Most students then get selected to the most prestigious finishing schools in the world."

Halle's achievement reflects the many dance pathways NCD provides for students both recreationally and professionally if you so desire.

The nationally renowned dance school provides a wide range of classes and performance opportunities for dancers of all age and skill level, from tiny tots right through to adults.



Ever evolving and responding to the needs of its students, the College has a number of exciting new initiatives planned for 2023.

"We have welcomed new teacher Victor Zarallo to our faculty," Vicki said.



"Victor will be travelling up from Sydney and brings a wealth of experience from his professional career at Scottish Royal Ballet and Sydney Dance Company."

NCD has introduced a new stream of Certificate II in Dance to our Training program.



"Certificate II in Dance extends students current evening classes to commence their journey to have a career in dance or dance teaching," Vicki said.

"We are also commencing our Associate program this year for students who wish to extend themselves in dance.



"Students can join our full-time classes and remain at their own school."



The Associate program is open to students aged between 9-13 years of age and will allow students to join NCD's full-time dancers over the course of the term to work with the college teachers.

As well as providing ballet dance pathways and performance opportunities, NCD has expanded operations in other areas of dance this year.

"We have introduced some new genres to our evening classes with musical theatre, broadway jazz and singing as well as elite competition preparation classes for our dancers aged between 7-17 years old," Vicki said.

"Our popular Tiny Tots classes have expanded to ballet, jazz and Acro classes on every day.



"These classes are designed for our littlest dancers to get the best training right from the beginning."

In other exciting news, NCD is collaborating with Very Popular Theatre Company for the Musical Production of Billy Elliot.



"Auditions commence in February and we are on the look out for the next Billy Elliot," Vicki said.

Staff at NCD are looking forward to 2023 being another bumper year of dance and welcome anyone who wishes to be involved to get in touch.

Enrolments for 2023 are now open and free trial classes are available.