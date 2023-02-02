Newcastle Herald
Dylan Robertson on song as Stockton start strong in Newcastle District Cricket Association's T20 Summer Bash

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 2 2023 - 4:00pm
Stockton's Dylan Robertson scored 24 not out and took 2-18 against CBs at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

DYLAN Robertson's all-round effort has helped Stockton move one step closer to adding the T20 Summer Bash to their recent title collection.

Local News

