DYLAN Robertson's all-round effort has helped Stockton move one step closer to adding the T20 Summer Bash to their recent title collection.
Robertson scored an unbeaten 24 late in the piece before the left-arm orthodox spinner took 2-18, with the Seagulls comfortably accounting for Cardiff-Boolaroo at Newcastle's No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday night.
Stockton made 6-153, including 43 from opener Logan Weston, before dismissing the Black Roses for 106 in the last over.
READ MORE:
"Dylan came in and hit a few at the end and bowled well," Seagulls stand-in captain Adrian Chad said.
"He's a really good T20 bowler and executes his skills."
Marquee pair Matthew Sunshine and Josh Blake, both hailing from Sydney clubs, also contributed to Stockton's cause.
Manly paceman Sunshine finished with figures of 3-13 while Hawkesbury batsman Blake produced 26 at the top of the order.
Chad says Sunshine will likely continue with the Seagulls for this T20 Summer Bash campaign, including two games later in February, while Blake's availability remains unclear as he prepares to join English county side Surrey in 2023.
Stockton are chasing a maiden T20 Summer Bash crown.
The Seagulls were declared joint winners of the Tom Locker Cup after rain stopped play midway through November's one-day final.
They are currently locked in a three-way battle for the 2022-23 minor premiership, having clinched victory in last season's two-day decider.
Stockton also collected Newcastle District Cricket Association's club championship in 2020-21.
In terms of the T20 Summer Bash, now midway through the preliminary stage, the Seagulls (5 points) sit second in pool C.
Round one against undefeated group leaders Hamilton-Wickham (8) was washed out while winless Hunter (3) and Wallsend (4) await Stockton on February 19 and 22 respectively.
Title holders Charlestown and City (5) have a top-of-pool A clash booked for No.1 Sportsground on Tuesday.
University and Wests (5) have a similar Pool B meeting at the same venue on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, former Hamwicks batsman Jack Hartigan, now at Sydney club St George, has been called into Newcastle's representative squad to play Canberra for the Solway-Arms Cup at Manuka Oval on February 14.
POOL A: Charlestown 5, City 5, Maitland 4, Waratah-Mayfield 4, Toronto 2.
POOL B: Suburban Districts 5, University 5, Wests 5, Merewether 3, Belmont 2.
POOL C: Hamilton-Wickham 8, Stockton 5, Cardiff-Boolaroo 4, Wallsend 4, Hunter 3.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.