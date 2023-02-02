Pat Parrelli trio chasing spots in Robert Smith Memorial Maiden decider

North Rothbury trainer Pat Parrelli believes Soul Splicer is his best chance among three runners in heats of the Robert Smith Memorial Maiden Series (515m) at The Gardens on Friday.
Four qualifiers will be held to determine the field for the $20,000-to-the-winner final at the track the following Friday.
Parrelli, who has 12 dogs in work, has Soul Splicer from box four in the first heat, Devereux from eight in the second and Nera Herrera from three in the third.
Soul Splicer was narrowly defeated on debut at Wauchope over 384m on Boxing Day then was fifth over the same trip there on January 7. Devereux has had four runs, and his past two have been placings over 384m at Wauchope. Nera Herrera is unplaced in four starts, including three over 400m at Maitland.
Parrelli expected all three to appreciate the step up in distance on Friday.
"It's a tough series and someone will come out of the woodwork somewhere," Parrelli said.
"I'm pretty keen on the Soul. The four box is probably not good but I think out of the three of them, he's probably the strongest one.
"The other two will run well though. They are boxed all right, so we're hoping.
"There's not much between them really. Nera has been unlucky with box draws and getting knocked around but she's well boxed tomorrow so she might improve a lot."
The 12-race program starts at 2.17pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
