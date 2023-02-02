Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jack Callaghan has serious talent for Newcastle Cup return

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 3 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Morisset reinsman Jack Callaghan, a six-time group 1 winner, will drive To Fast To Serious in the Newcastle Cup on Friday night. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

The last time the Newcastle Cup (2550m) was held, a 12-year-old Jack Callaghan watched on as his dad, Mark, drove Hawthornden to victory in December 2013.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.