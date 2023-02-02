Jack Callaghan has serious talent for Newcastle Cup return

The last time the Newcastle Cup (2550m) was held, a 12-year-old Jack Callaghan watched on as his dad, Mark, drove Hawthornden to victory in December 2013.
On Friday night, the group 3 race returns and the now 21-year-old Jack wants to write his name next to Mark's on the honour roll.
He will drive one of the leading chances in the Newcastle Cup, To Fast To Serious, which faces a second-line draw and a strong field also featuring Mark-trained and driven Royal Gamble.
Jack was looking to secure the Newcastle Cup, then take out the group 1 Hunter Cup on Saturday night at Melton with Spirit Of St Louis.
"I actually remember the night pretty well," Jack said of his dad's win with Shane Tritton-prepared Hawthornden in 2013.
"It was a standing start back then. He was off the front, stepped and led the whole way and held on.
"Obviously any feature race in the Hunter Valley, I was pretty keen on growing up.
"I've got the Hunter Cup this Saturday as well, so hopefully it's two cups in two days."
Based in Sydney with the powerhouse Belinda McCarthy stable, Jack has become one of the top drivers in NSW after first learning his craft under his father at Morisset. He was the leading NSW concession driver last year with 167 winners and second in the overall state title.
Jack drove To Fast To Serious to victory at Newcastle last Friday night over the mile when first-up for McCarthy. An Inter Dominion competitor with West Australian trainer-driver Dylan Egerton-Green in November-December in Victoria, the seven-year-old is now being aimed at the Miracle Mile carnival.
"He's obviously a West Australian horse who came over and he actually couldn't get a flight home for their big races so he ended up staying here," Jack said on Thursday.
"He went pretty well first-up for us last week so he should go good again tomorrow night.
"If he's good tomorrow night, I'd say he'll be nominated for the Newcastle Mile [a Miracle Mile qualifier], but that's obviously going to be a really strong race, so he'd probably have to win tomorrow to make sure he gets in.
"He's got really good gate speed and we were able to use that over the mile last week. He went a fast time of 1:52, and he felt pretty sharp.
"I'm actually pretty happy with the draw this week. Off the back line, he'll be straight onto a helmet, so he'll have every opportunity to settle for the longer trip. His main asset is his speed, so he'll be chiming in with that one run, with a bit of luck."
Zeuss Bromac and Petes Said So are other class visitors off the back line in the cup. Lisa McDonald's Master Catch looks the best of the local hopes after winning four in a row, including the Maitland and Tamworth cups.
On Saturday night, Jack was confident of his chances with Spirit Of St Louis, which has gate one.
"He's come back really good with two very impressive wins and he really feels like he's back to his best form now," he said. "He's got the gate speed to lead so he'll take some running down."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
