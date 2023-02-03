3 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
This character-filled fully renovated Art Deco home combines the charm of yesteryear with modern conveniences. From the timber floors, lead light windows and the Art Deco fireplace; to the ornate ceilings, original picture rails and outstanding attention to detail, this home is ready to invite its new owners to live in the sought-after hamlet of Lambton.
Be welcomed by a wide entry hallway and soaring ceilings, stunning three bedrooms, and plenty of heritage features. The renovated bathroom has been styled sympathetic to the era of the home.
The spacious formal lounge flows effortlessly through to a well-designed open-plan living and dining area.
The kitchen renovation has been created to be sympathetic to the Art Deco era, with stone bench tops, a butler's pantry, and high-end inclusions. Plus, there is a powder room and compact laundry.
Progress to the backyard to be delighted by a covered alfresco area that is ideal for entertaining. A garage conversion is an extra bonus space, offering a substantial home office or teenage retreat.
The beautiful Newcastle beaches abound; the world-renowned Hunter Valley Wineries offer that weekend escape and the McDonalds Jones Stadium is a short drive away. The home is close to several highly regarded schools and hospitals.
Artisan cafes, markets on the green, tennis courts, the local cricket ground, and the Lambton pool are all found in the beautifully manicured park that is a short 250-meter walk from your door. These all make this period home a rare find indeed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.