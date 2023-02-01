Newcastle Herald
$5 note: Queen Elizabeth II to be replaced with Indigenous design, not King Charles

By Paul Osborne
Updated February 2 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:53am
Queen Elizabeth II's image will be taken off the $5 note when a new design is issued. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

The late Queen Elizabeth II's portrait will be taken off the $5 note and replaced with an Indigenous design.

