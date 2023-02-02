Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Convicted killer Justin Fuller in jail for another two years over death threat on ex

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated February 2 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Fuller. File picture

Convicted killer Justin Fuller will spent at least another two years in jail on top of his nine-year sentence for manslaughter for threatening to kill his former partner in a poem he sent to her from prison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.