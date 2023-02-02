Low-carbon shifts for Tomago Aluminium, Orica in new state deal

Four of the state's highest emitting manufacturers, including Tomago Aluminium and Orica, will be supported to transform into low carbon facilities, following the launch of partnership agreements with the NSW Government to plan for deep decarbonisation in heavy industry.
The companies, which also include cement producer Boral and starch manufacturer Manildra Group, have combined emissions of more than 10 million tonnes of carbon every year, equivalent to the emissions of more than 3.5 million cars.
Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean said helping them slash emissions was critical to the success of reaching the state's targets of 70 per cent emissions reduction by 2035 and net zero by 2050.
"We are working with industry to transform NSW into an innovative, thriving low carbon economy. Accelerating the deployment of deep decarbonisation technology will help industry prosper in a net zero economy and open up new markets for NSW-made products," Mr Kean said.
"The studies focus on how we can adopt cutting edge clean technology right here in NSW like green hydrogen in cement manufacturing or renewable energy in aluminium smelting.
Under the Commonwealth's proposed changes to the safeguard mechanism, most of these companies will be obliged to reduce their emissions by 4.9 per cent every year to 2030. The outcomes of these studies will not only help the companies meet their safeguard obligations at minimum cost, but also allow them to go even further to reduce emissions.
The combined $855,000 in funding is provided under the Transformative Industry Projects stream of the Net Zero Industry and Innovation Program.
Grants will be at least matched by contributions from each of the four companies, and companies can then apply for further support to adopt new technologies.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
