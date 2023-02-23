Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Steven Lemos has plenty of plans for the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle's schools

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated February 23 2023 - 10:40pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven Lemos at St Therese's Primary in New Lambton. His qualifications include an ongoing PhD focused on improving student writing, a Master of Education and undergraduate degrees in education and psychology.

THE HUNTER's new Head of Catholic Schools Steven Lemos has hit the ground running, saying his priorities include reviewing all existing programs to look for possible improvements, increasing consultation with principals, lifting students' access to technology and reducing teacher shortages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.