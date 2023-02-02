It ain't over until it's over.
That is the sentiment of the Newcastle Jets playing group, according to centre-back Emily Garnier.
The American is one of five players to have featured in all 10 games this A-League Women's campaign and has not given up on making finals with eight games remaining, despite Newcastle being 11 points adrift of the top four after 10 outings.
"We did a mid-season review at halfway through and we still have big goals," Garnier said on Wednesday before news broke Thursday that Gary van Egmond would replace Ash Wilson as coach.
"I'm not going to say anything is off the table until it's mathematically off the table. I have so much faith and confidence in the team. We just have to show it on the field."
The Jets get a shot at redemption this Sunday, when they host Canberra at No.2 Sportsground. United were 5-1 victors over Newcastle in Canberra on January 14.
The rematch is the first of a tough eight-day period. They play Western United in Ballarat on Wednesday night then Glory in Perth four days later.
"When you look at three games in a row as one thing it's kind of a bit overwhelming, so the big focus has just been one at a time," Garnier said.
"We have Canberra coming up. That is all of our focus. We're trying to put all of our energy on that because that's the most important thing for us right now, and then once that game takes place we can shift our focus."
The towering defender said the Jets were determined to give a better account of themselves in front of a vocal home crowd.
"We let in way too many goals [last time] ... there's a lot, even in the lead-up before the goal, that we can improve on," Garnier said.
"It's just analysing those situations and practising those situations and just coming together as a whole team in the back line to say it's not happening again."
Attacking player Lauren Allan was used at right-back against Western Sydney last Saturday and gave a good account of herself in the unfamiliar position.
"She brings a different aspect to the back line because she is a more attacking-minded player," Garnier said.
"That was really helpful. We weren't under a ton of stress as a back line, so it was nice to be able to send her forward a bit more and I'm hoping she can do the same against Canberra."
READ MORE:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.