HUNTER Sports Centre's newest feature will be put through its paces this weekend as the Regional Little Athletics Championships hit the track.
The four-lane practice and warm up track, which features an 110-metre straight and a 40-metre bend, will pave the way for national and international events at the Glendale hub.
Its completion, with an official opening tonight, lines up with roughly 1000 young athletes from the Hunter and Central Coast arriving this weekend.
"Having the warm-up and practice facilities is the last hurdle we have to clear to be certified as a World Class 1 facility," Hunter Sports Centre general manager Brendan Barrett said. "This will enable us to host national and international athletes and events, so it's a very exciting period."
The track is part of a $2.7 million project that added new warm-up areas for shotput, hammer throw and discus competitors. Sports science areas for testing and performance monitoring are yet to come under the works, which were jointly funded by Lake Macquarie council and the state and federal governments.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said planning under way for a trampoline centre of excellence and a major redevelopment to help enhance the site's appeal further.
Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said the centre would draw the best of the best to compete in the Hunter.
As someone who has competed at the highest levels, I know how important it is to have good facilities for training and competition, he said. These new facilities will draw the best of the best to Lake Macquarie for national and international events, which is exciting."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
