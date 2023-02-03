The developer behind the latest stage of the $200 million Minmi Estate proposal is seeking a review of a Joint Regional Planning Panel decision to refuse subdivision applications for the project.
It cited concerns about a lack of infrastructure, in particular road impacts, as a major factor in its decision.
Winten Property confirmed this week that it was seeking the review of the panel's decision relating to both the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie council area components of the panel' decision. It did not stipulate what aspects of the decision it was challenging.
The review will be considered by a different panel to the one which made the original ruling.
The council highlighted a potential conflict between the estate and a planned major new access road to the Summer Hill Waste Management Centre.
Residents accused the developer of destroying local communities and the surrounding environment in the pursuit of profit.
In its determination, the panel said it recognised the importance of the site to "deliver much-needed housing for the growing regional community and the economic benefits arising from the development of a new suburb".
However it said it had to be satisfied with the merits of the application.
The panel determination said the applicant contended "that they have provided sufficient documentation for the Panel to be satisfied of the impacts, and impose a "Grampian" style condition to ensure that works are in place before release of lots at specified times".
However Transport for NSW determined it and the panel did not have sufficient information to assess the impacts of the development.
The panel said it could not be satisfied about what works are required, when they are needed, who is responsible and impacts arising from works.
"It is understood that no works can occur without upgrades to the regional network occurring," the determination said.
Winten argued that the project was in the public interest and that the proposed development was consistent with an approved concept plan for Minmi.
Company representative Christina Renner said during the December panel hearing that a rezoning process had resulted in 1561 hectares of environmental conservation land to offset the development of the 512 hectares - a three to one ratio.
Winten estimates the development represents between 40 to 70 per cent of the 2036 greenfield housing targets for Lake Macquarie and Newcastle LGAs.
"This development is of great regional significance. The site's strategic importance is identified through the Hunter Regional Plan 2036 and the Greater Metro Plan 2018. Approval of these applications will unlock a substantial proportion of the Hunter Region's much needed housing stock," she said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
