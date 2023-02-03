Newcastle Herald
Winten Property calls for review of Joint Regional Planning Panel's refusal of Minmi Estate sub-division application

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated February 3 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 5:30pm
Minmi residents and Cr Liz Adamczyk gathered on Friday to oppose the proposed development. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

The developer behind the latest stage of the $200 million Minmi Estate proposal is seeking a review of a Joint Regional Planning Panel decision to refuse subdivision applications for the project.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

