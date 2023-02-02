Landcare now has a new home in Lake Macquarie after a new sustainable living centre was opened in Booragul.
The $2 million Landcare and Sustainable Living Centre, umali barai-ku, was ribbon-cut on Thursday in front of volunteers from Lake Macquarie Landcare Network and the Sustainable Neighbourhood Alliance. The Awabakal name for the centre means 'to do for the earth'.
The new building replaces the former Landcare Resource Centre and features new indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, an updated kitchen and office spaces for staff and volunteers.
"The other facility wasn't fit for purpose," Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said. "And because we have so many Landcare and so many sustainability groups, we decided that we needed a home for them."
It incorporates 50-kilowatts of roof solar, rainwater capture, green walls to help with cooling and recycled materials including pavers from Charlestown's Pearson Street Mall. The site features an "Imprint" sculpture created by artist Gavin Vitullo, which pays homage to the land's original custodians.
Lake Macquarie Landcare Volunteer Network chair Marion Lugg said she believed the centre would help expand their 200-person membership base.
"We will grow here," she said. "It will certainly raise and improve our profile in the community at large. It will broaden opportunities for connection with sustainability and other environmental groups.
"As the centre develops as a community oriented and publicly known resource, there will also be many, many opportunities for promoting Landcare to the broader community, educating them about what we do, what they can do, and why it is so important."
Sustainable Neighbourhood Alliance chair Gabrielle Clappison said the centre would provide a platform for the community to learn about sustainable living and connect with others who share these values.
The community will be able to enjoy the new centre at an open day on February 18 featuring a speech and panel discussion with Gardening Australia presenter Hannah Moloney.
The NSW government contributed $202,118 to the project through the Stronger Country Communities Fund, with council funding the remainder.
IN THE NEWS:
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.