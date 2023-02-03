The Newcastle Jets have their radar locked on the A-League top six and a chance to control their destiny in the second half of the campaign.
Boosted by the arrival of Japanese livewire Manabu Saito and fresh from a 4-0 rout of Brisbane, the Jets take on Perth Glory at Macedonia Park on Saturday night.
A win in the west would stretch the Jets' unbeaten run to four games and most likely propel them into the top six - a place they have not been in two months.
The Jets are in ninth spot, but could jump as high as fifth if they bag three points in round 15 and other results are favourable.
They produced their most complete performance of the season - highlighted by four outstanding second-half goals - to humble Brisbane.
"I think there has been a shift in the past three weeks," coach Arthur Papas said. "If you look at the games against Western United [1-all] and Western Sydney [1-all], we created enough quality chances to win those games. The difference against Brisbane was that we executed and defended the box well.
"We need to replicate that and possible more.
Perth, after losing four of the opening five games, have revived their campaign.
They are unbeaten in fives games and have taken 10 points from the their last four games at home.
"This is a big challenge for us," Papas said. "Perth are probably on the best run of form in the league at the moment. They are a solid team and Ruben [Zadkovich] is doing a really good job with them. They are playing with confidence. It is a great challenge for this group to go there, play our football, and come back with three points."
Saito, who arrived on Sunday, has travelled and is likely to be used off the bench depaite having not played since October 29.
"Having worked with a lot of Japanese players, they take pride in how professional they are and how they look after themselves," Papas said. "He has trained the whole week and fitted in well. From what I have seen, he is in a position to play."
Papas is confident Saito, an electrifying winger who has won two titles in Japan and went to the 2014 World with the Blue Samurai, will add a new dimension to the Jets' attack.
"He has played at big clubs and won big championships," Papas said. "That experience is really important for us.
"He has that bit of creativity in the final third. We have really needed someone who can go past players, take players on one-v-one and play a final pass. He has definitely got that."
Reno Piscopo produced his best against the Roar and has made an impact since moving to a more central role in midfield.
"Reno is the type of player we want to get on the ball as much as possible, and high up the ground," Papas said. "He has to continue with that. That is the challenge - not to crack open one game but be an influential player in every single game and take this team forward."
Teenage defender Mark Natta will again be on the bench, with Carl Jenkinson and Matt Jurman to start in central defence.
"If I look at the partnership between Matty and Carl in the past three games, they have been very good," Papas said. "If you lose your spot there is no guarantee that you will get it back straight away. I have 20 players fighting for a spot every week."
Zadkovich credited hard work and belief for the Glory's turnaround but was wary of a "dangerous" Jets.
"You need a clear plan and a clear vision," said Zadkovich, a former captain of the Jets. "There is no substitute for getting out on the grass and staying true to that process. We have improved and are getting some rewards. I still don't think we are where we need to be.
"Newcastle are a team, which can have a good performance and then go missing for three weeks, then have another good performance," he said. "They are a dangerous team because when they are are on, they are on."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.