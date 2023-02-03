Exciting colt Hawaii Five Oh set for return at Newcastle

Randwick trainer Michael Freedman has chosen Saturday's Newcastle meeting for the reappearance of his boom colt Hawaii Five Oh.
The blueblood, a younger brother to top sprinter Libertini, will contest the class 1 handicap (1300m), where he has topweight of 61.5kg.
The three-year-old has not raced since October 8 when he failed to handle the Heavy 10 track in the Tapp-Craig and was pulled out of the race on the home turn.
Hawaii Five Oh, which is raced by Gerry Harvey, John Singleton and radio king Ray Hadley, has had two recent trials and in the latest was not extended at Randwick against quality opposition.
On Saturday he has drawn perfectly in barrier two and Rory Hutchings has the mount.
In his two starts before the Tapp-Craig, Hawaii Five Oh won on debut at Wyong in August then was placed in the listed Heritage Stakes at Rosehill in September.
Freedman was confident Hawaii Five Oh would perform well on Saturday as he headed to the autumn.
"The horse is going well in trials and on the track, and he is ready to go to the races," Freedman said.
"I chose Newcastle because he needs a big spacious track and wants a firm surface. My concern is the big weight first up, but Hawaii Five Oh is a big boy.
"I am happy with the barrier and he should take up a nice position. Hawaii Five Oh is potentially a black-type horse."
Gosford trainer Angela Davies has a good strike rate at Newcastle, and her mare Alicia Roma will be hard to beat in the benchmark 64 handicap (900m).
She has speed to burn and has led in all five starts. The four-year-old has had two wins and three placings, and has drawn favourably. Alicia Roma was an effortless first-up winner at Canberra on January 11.
Jeff Penza retains the mount.
Richard and Will Freedman have Jumeirah Beach resuming after a short break in the final event, the benchmark 68 handicap (1400m).
Jumeirah Beach was very impressive in Muswellbrook and Mudgee wins before a two-month break.
At Muswellbrook on November 25 the four-year-old blitzed a maiden field by more than four lengths.
At Mudgee on December 2, the gelding cruised home from worse than midfield to win a class 1. He finished off a barrier trial nicely at Warwick Farm on January 16.
Two of Australia's most successful stables are drawn to clash in the maiden plate (900m).
The Snowden camp's blueblood filly Satin And Silk has drawn barrier one, while James Cummings' filly Gaylebeck has barrier three.
Satin And Silk's only start resulted in a three-length fifth in the group 3 Gimcrack Stakes in October. The two-year-old has twice trialled impressively in January. The filly is also an acceptor at Randwick and a decision will be made on race morning as to where she will run.
Gaylebeck is a three-year-old filly which has been runner-up in three of her four starts, all at Newcastle, and she is quick.
