WALLSEND captain Jake Montgomery has called on improvements from his batting group as the Tigers launch into a three-way race for Newcastle District Cricket Association's minor premiership.
Last round the competition leaders suffered their second loss of the 2022-23 campaign, missing a chance to jump clear at the top of the first-grade ladder.
Just four points now separate Wallsend (51), their most recent opponents Wests (49) and reigning champions Stockton (47), who were beaten by University last weekend.
Three matches remain in the regular season.
"We probably got a bit fortunate in some ways [other results], but looking at it the other way we had a real chance to put a gap on both Stockton and Wests and we missed that," Montgomery said.
"If we won, we would have made it really hard for them to catch us. Either we'd have to play poorly or they'd have to play really well and get some 10-point results."
Montgomery says the prospect of playing semis at home drives Wallsend more than a prize for first place.
"We finished on top and didn't get to play finals [because of COVID in 2019-20], we got the minor that year so it's probably not as big a deal for us," he said.
"The focus is definitely more on the finals and a top-two spot, getting a chance to play a semi at home is probably the most appealing part."
Having fallen 43 runs short against Wests (210) at Harker Oval, Wallsend now face Belmont, Toronto and Waratah-Mayfield.
"If we bat like we did last week it won't matter who we're playing, we won't win games of cricket," he said.
"The challenge for us now is giving our wickets the respect they deserve, which we didn't do against Wests.
"We want to put together a complete batting performance over the next three games."
Daniel McGovern likely returns to the top of the order for Wallsend.
Belmont are missing experienced paceman Jace Lawson at Cahill Oval this Saturday and next.
Elsewhere in round 11 and Wests host Toronto, Stockton visit Merewether, City meet Charlestown at No.1 Sportsground, University travel to Hamwicks, Waratah-Mayfield welcome CBs.
Meanwhile, former Australian fast bowler Doug Bollinger and Knights trio Mark Hughes, Kurt Gidley, Stephen Crowe were listed on Friday to play a charity match (SCG XI v Maitland XI) at Robins Oval on February 26. Proceeds will go towards the Salvation Army's Flood Appeal in NSW.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
