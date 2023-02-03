Newcastle snowboarder Michaela Davis-Meehan faces an uphill battle to qualify for the Freeride World Tour (FWT) finals and automatically book her spot for 2024.
The 31-year-old, who recently returned to the FWT with a wildcard, will head to Canada's Kicking Horse event later this month (February 17-22) needing a big result to survive the mid-season cut.
Davis-Meehan sits last overall after the opening two rounds, collecting 7370 points from fifth-and-sixth-place finishes in Spain (Sunday) and Andorra (Thursday night) respectively.
FWT women's snowboard leader Katie Anderson has 20,000 points from back-to-back wins.
Anna Orlova (13120), Estelle Rizzolio (11520), Tiphanie Perrotin (11275) and Erika Vikander (10495) are also aiming to reach the last two stops in Austria and Switzerland, both held during March.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.