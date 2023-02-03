Banju building for Scone trainer Lyle Chandler

Lyle Chandler admits he didn't think it would be that hard to gain support when he moved to Scone to set up his own stables with partner Emelie Larsson about three years ago.
The South African had worked for some of Australia's best trainers, including Gai Waterhouse, John O'Shea, David Vandyke and at Lindsay Park. Larsson, a Swede, had come from John Thompson's stables and also worked for Vandyke and Coolmore.
But it was slow going early for the couple when they decided to carve out their own place in the training ranks.
"When we moved up to Scone, we had nothing," Chandler said.
"We came up here in the drought and it was a little bit tricky getting started, getting boxes. We started with two horses.
"To be honest, I thought coming from a city stable and I've got not too bad of a CV, I thought I might pick up more support, but it was hard.
"At times we had one in, or none and maybe a pre-trainer. It's only the last year we've had an operating stable full-time. Other times it was very hit and miss.
"But a horse like Banju, he puts your name out there, so I'm very lucky to have him."
Banju will chase a third Saturday city winner in a row for Chandler on Saturday when he contests a 1600m handicap at Randwick.
The six-year-old gelding has been a dream horse for Chandler, winning $360,000 in prizemoney and six races, with 10 placings, in 22 starts. And he has helped Chandler grow his team to between 18-20 in work.
His past two victories have been contrasting ones at benchmark 78 level. He led and kicked clear to win by almost four lengths over 1600m at Randwick on New Year's Eve.
He then came from midfield to wear down the leader, Major Artie, by a neck over 1500m at Rosehill three weeks ago.
Chandler wanted to get Banju over further but has settled for another mile assignment, this time at handicap level, where he gets in on the minimum 52kg.
Former Scone apprentice Reece Jones gets that weight down to 51kg and punters have rallied to back Banju to topple resuming Melbourne Cup favourite Soulcombe.
Banju, fourth up on Saturday, opened as a $4 shot with the TAB but was a $2 favourite on Friday.
"I'm very happy the way he's stepped up," Chandler said. "Thankfully, every preparation he has gone to another level.
"What I think he appreciates is just that little bit further as well, up from the 1400, and the drier tracks as well.
"He's just a happy, healthy horse and he's in a real routine in the stable. He's handling his racing really well and we're just very fortunate to be in that position.
"We went to benchmark 83 [after the latest win] and there were no 88s available.
"I saw this race after he got put up and obviously it's just very much dependent on the topweight, and thankfully he's not too far out of the weights. I'm very happy to get Reece on, who's already won on him.
"By no means am I going to instruct him to lead, but at this stage, unless someone changes tactics, it looks like he'll be in front or just behind. Carrying a light weight, you'd expect him to be pretty handy.
"The upside is we are fit and running, and some of the others are stayers resuming. The interesting horse on class is Chris Waller's horse [Soulcombe], but he won first-up in Australia at a staying trip [2600m Queen's Cup at Flemington in November] and this is mile.
"And there's nine kilos difference between them."
Chandler said the Scone Cup in May could be a target for Banju if he continued his winning ways.
"I'll see how he comes out of the race on Saturday," he said.
"If we feel we need to spell him, we'll be happy to do that, but it depends how he races and what benchmark he ends up.
"Obviously he's trained in Scone and part of the ownership group lives in Scone as well, so if he gets high enough in the benchmark, you might consider his home cup.
"I think it's a big ask. The Scone Cup has always been pretty prestigious and add the Big Dance [eligibility] on top of that, it's going to attract a really strong field.
"But we might keep him for that, or the Parramatta Cup over 1900m. I wanted to step him up in trip now but the program wouldn't allow it. This was the best option."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
