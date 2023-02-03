Ironman Dan Collins keen to finish tough series on a high at Kurrawa

Dan Collins feels a top 10 finish will be enough to requalify for the national ironman series but he's hoping to improve his position and make sure of it this weekend at Kurrawa.
The Redhead star, who has been on the elite circuit since 2017, had his best series last summer when fourth but he has struggled for consistency this time around.
Collins sits 10th on 46 points, 10 clear of 11th place, heading into the final weekend of the six-round, three-stop series. In recent years, a top 10 finish has given competitors a spot for the following summer, but with just five points separating fifth and 10th, Collins wants to put it beyond doubt.
"They don't normally put anything about that ahead of time, but generally top 10 gets you through," Collins said.
"Many years ago they went top eight, so to finish a bit higher would be nice.
"There's a group clear out the front but then there's a bunch of us in striking distance. That's the thing this series, the results have been pretty much all over the shop. There's been a lot of guys having really good races and then not so good races.
"But I've just been really enjoying the series and racing at the top level, so any results are a bonus really."
Collins was bracing for extreme heat and strong winds for the specialist format on Saturday and the eliminator on Sunday.
"It's been a series where I've missed waves or, in the swim races especially, I've been in good positions then a wave comes through and levels the field up," Collins said.
"That's all part of the sport but we'll see what the Gold Coast tosses up."
"I'll just try and execute as best I can, get as close to perfect races as I can and hope the results come."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
