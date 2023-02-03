Newcastle Herald
Ironman Dan Collins keen to finish tough series on a high at Kurrawa

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
February 3 2023 - 1:00pm
Dan Collins, right, in action during the series. Picture Nutri-Grain Ironman Series

Dan Collins feels a top 10 finish will be enough to requalify for the national ironman series but he's hoping to improve his position and make sure of it this weekend at Kurrawa.

