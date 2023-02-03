Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Property Council Hunter Outlook lunch looks at what's ahead for the Hunter in 2023

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moderator Julie Rich (right) speaking to panelists Luke Crawford, Robert Green and Amanda Wetzel.

Energy transition, housing and land shortages and Newcastle Airport were among the challenges and opportunities discussed at a lunch about what's ahead for the Hunter this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.