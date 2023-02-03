Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Locals make Robert Smith Memorial Maiden decider

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Locals make Robert Smith Memorial Maiden decider

Local qualifiers Big Boy Wilson and Silver Session have drawn well but face stiff opposition in the Robert Smith Memorial Maiden final (515m) after runner-up efforts in heats on Friday at The Gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.