Locals make Robert Smith Memorial Maiden decider

Local qualifiers Big Boy Wilson and Silver Session have drawn well but face stiff opposition in the Robert Smith Memorial Maiden final (515m) after runner-up efforts in heats on Friday at The Gardens.
Big Boy Wilson, trained by Martin Bowe at Medowie, led from box one in heat two but was shaded on the post by Toxic Label.
Salt Ash trainer Stephen Davies' Silver Session also came from box one in the fourth and final heat and survived a three-dog fall at the first turn to take over the lead down the back straight. However, Sharon Grey-trained What A Rush finished strongest to beat Silver Session by 1.25 lengths.
Tomas Rees-trained Toxic Label came up with box one for next Saturday's $20,000-to-the-winner decider. Big Boy Wilson drew box two and Silver Session three.
John Finn-trained Zipping Edith was the fastest qualifier, taking out heat one in 29.68 seconds from box six from Has Ability (Stuart Hazlett). She gained the same box for the final.
Finn also qualified Sonia Keeping, which was second to Nangar Luna (Dennis Barnes). They drew eight and seven respectively.
Also on the card, Neville Broadbent had a winning double with Romeo Miyagi and Frog Stomp.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
