Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Zeuss Bromac wins 2023 Newcastle Cup

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zeuss Bromac. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Paul Fitzpatrick-trained Zeuss Bromac claimed the return running of the Newcastle Cup (2550m) with a late surge down the outside on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.