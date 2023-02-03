Zeuss Bromac wins 2023 Newcastle Cup

Paul Fitzpatrick-trained Zeuss Bromac claimed the return running of the Newcastle Cup (2550m) with a late surge down the outside on Friday night.
Held for the first time since 2013, the $35,000 race attracted a quality field to Newcastle Paceway.
A $4.20 chance, Zeuss Bromac started off the second line and travelled near the rear of the field for driver Gavin Fitzpatrick.
The six-year-old came with a five-wide run approaching the final turn and mowed down leader Tasty Delight by a nose on the line in a track record mile rate of 1:55:1.
Favourite Petes Said So also charged late and grabbed third.
On Saturday night, Louth Park trainer-driver Brad Elder is confident Nifty Studleigh can soften the blow of a missed opportunity when he competes in a Waratah Series final at Menangle.
Elder has a strong hand in the $25,500 race for regional qualifiers with last-start winners Nifty Studleigh and Hezashadowplaya.
He will drive Nifty Studleigh from gate four after taking him to a 1:53.7 mile win in the heat at Newcastle last week. Robbie Morris will take the reins of Hezashadowplaya, which has won his past two starts, both at Tamworth, including a narrow victory over Nifty Studleigh on January 20.
Elder believed the better draw gave Nifty Studleigh the edge this time.
"I think they are both pretty good chances," Elder said.
"Nifty Studleigh is drawn better and he carved out a pretty quick mile the other night at Newcastle. I'd be pretty disappointed if he didn't win it. The other one is going good, too, so they should end up going well."
Elder, though, was frustrated by a rule stopping him from also running Nifty Studleigh in a bonus series race at Newcastle on Friday night. The rule prohibits horses racing in the four days before competing in a Menangle final. Elder believed the pacer could have won both races.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
