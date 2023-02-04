Newcastle Herald
Bloating affects one in six people at a troublesome level, Newcastle gastroenterologist Magnus Halland says

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated February 4 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 1:30pm
Why people get bloated after eating

Bloating causes concern for one in six people and many can be treated without drugs or surgery, Newcastle gastroenterologist Magnus Halland says.

